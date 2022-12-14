Male hides in washroom until Guelph business closes
CTV News Kitchener Videographer
Heather Senoran
Guelph police are investigating after a male hid inside a business until it was closed then wandered around the store.
Officers were called to a business on Stone Road West on Tuesday.
According to a news release, security video showed a male entering the washroom just after 10 p.m., about an hour before the store closed.
The person was seen leaving the washroom at 1:30 a.m. Police said he “wandered around the store,” moving products like a television and bicycle, before night cleaning staff saw him. The male left the store and was seen leaving the parking lot in a dark-coloured vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph police.
