iHeartRadio

Male in custody after person found dead in Kitchener home

A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015.

Waterloo regional police have a male in custody after someone was found dead in a Kitchener home.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday, police posted on social media that there was an increased police presence in the area of Green Valley Drive for an investigation, and later confirming that a person had been found dead inside a residence.

Police say there is no concern for public safety.

This is a developing story. More to come …

12