Male injured in apprehension by London police, SIU investigating

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit has been called in after a male was injured while being apprehended by London police early Monday morning.

Officers responded to an apartment building in the area of Oxford Street East and Talbot Street around 1:30 a.m. for a male in the hallway acting erratically.

Paramedics were called in for a medial assessment, but before their arrival police say the male became uncooperative and was detained under the Mental Health Act.

After being transported to hospital, police report the male was found to have been injured as police detained him.

The Special Investigations Unit was notified and is now investigating.