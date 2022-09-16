Male motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on DVP

A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a collision on the Don Valley Parkway overnight.

Toronto police responded to reports of a single-vehicle collision on the northbound lanes of the DVP from the Gardiner to Bayview/Bloor, at around 1:25 a.m.

A male motorcyclist reportedly lost control and collided into a guardrail, police said.

The 26-year-old man was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

The northbound lanes of the DVP were shut down between Lakeshore and Bloor but have since reopened.