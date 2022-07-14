iHeartRadio

Male pedestrian critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Brampton

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated image. (Peel Regional Police)

A male pedestrian has critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton Thursday afternoon, according to Peel Paramedics.

At around 2:20 p.m., Peel Regional Police responded to reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle in the area of Airport Road and Bovaird Drive.

A man was found with critical injuries and rushed to a trauma centre, paramedics said.

Police said the driver remained at the scene.

Roads in the area are closed as police investigate.

COLLISION:
- Airport Rd & Bovaird Dr in #Brampton
- Vehicle and pedestrian involved
- Male adult pedestrian taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries
- Driver remained on scene
- Airport Rd shut down S/B at Bovaird Dr
- Use alternate routes
- C/R at 2:20 p.m.
- PR22-0234853

— Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) July 14, 2022
