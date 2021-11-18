Male pedestrian struck and killed on Hwy. 401 in Whitby

A man is dead after being struck by a truck on Highway 401 in Whitby overnight.

On Wednesday, Ontario Provincial Police responded to a collision involving a pedestrian and transport truck on the westbound lanes of Highway 401 at Thickson Road, at around 11:30 p.m.

A 34-year-old man from Toronto was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

The highway was closed but reopened early Thursday morning.

#TorontoOPP responded to a fatal pedestrian collision involving a transport truck on WB #Hwy401/Thickson Rd. 11:30pm

Presumed 34 year old man from Toronto pronounced deceased at the scene pending positive identity. Family have been notified, highway has reopened.