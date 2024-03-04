Male pulled female into vehicle before sexually assaulting her in New Hamburg: WRPS

Waterloo regional police are investigating a report of a sexual assault after they say a male pulled a female into a vehicle before sexually assaulting her in New Hamburg on Monday.

According to a news release, a female was walking in the area of Haysville Rd. and Bonaventure Dr. at around 3:30 p.m. Police said he offered her a ride before she was assaulted.

The suspect is described as a white man, in his 30’s, with an average to heavy build, brown hair, a beard, and blue eyes. He was driving a blue or black boxy SUV.

Anyone with information, or security or dashcame video, asked to contact police.

