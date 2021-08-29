Male reportedly seen with gun chasing others in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police are investigating reports of a male seen with a gun in Kitchener.

Officials say he was spotted near Cambridge and Krug Streets at 6:50 p.m. on Saturday.

He was reportedly seen chasing a group of males and later fled in a lime green Honda Civic. It's believed that those involved are all known to each other.

Any victims or anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.