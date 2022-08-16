Male seriously injured after overnight shooting in Scarborough
A male is in hospital after being found with multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle in Scarborough overnight.
Toronto police received a call about a shooting on Susan Street, in the area of Golf Club Road and Lawrence Avenue East.
Upon their arrival, officers found a male victim seated inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to a trauma centre.
“He had suffered a number of gunshot wounds to the leg and was treated for a serious injury at that time. The information we received from the hospital is that the injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening and our investigation is continuing at this time,” Acting Insp. Jeff Bangild said at the scene.
Bangild said an altercation occurred before the shooting at a nearby school.
He added that the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.
“It is a very heavy residential street and we’re canvassing for neighbours and friends who may have actually seen the incident or who have video surveillance of that incident. They’re encouraged to call police or Crime Stoppers to report that information to us,” Bangild said.
No suspect information has been released.
