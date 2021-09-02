Male seriously injured during Wallaceburg, Ont. apartment fire
CTV News London Assignment Editor
Matt Thompson
One person was seriously injured following an apartment fire in Wallaceburg Wednesday.
The blaze broke out shortly before 6 p.m. inside a unit at 32 Thomas Avenue.
A male occupant was rescued and had to be rushed to hospital in serious condition.
The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been called to assist with the investigation.
No other details have been released.
-
Toronto now using retrofitted TTC buses as mobile vaccination clinicsToronto is now using six TTC buses as mobile vaccination clinics as it works to reach the hundreds of thousands of residents that have yet to receive a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
-
B.C. public transit now free for children 12 and underThe B.C. government has made public transit free for all children 12 years old and younger across the province.
-
Man charged after throwing a board game at officer: Guelph policeA man from Guelph is facing assault charges after allegedly throwing a board game at a police officer Wednesday evening.
-
Vancouver real estate: Pace of home sales slowed in August but prices still rising, board saysThe Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says the city's home sales have slowed from a frenzied pace earlier this year, but supply has dwindled all summer and prices are continuing to rise.
-
Ontario reports highest COVID-19 case count in three months, 39 cases in OttawaPublic Health Ontario is reporting the highest COVID-19 case count in Ontario in nearly three months.
-
Exeter, Ont. man dies after being pulled from the lake in Grand Bend, Ont.A Huron County man is dead after being pulled from the lake at Grand Bend Monday.
-
It may be difficult for employers to uphold vaccine mandates: lawyerAs more employers use vaccine mandates to protect workplaces against COVID-19, some unvaccinated people worry about their jobs. One employment lawyer says it's not so simple to uphold these mandates.
-
Man charged with sexually assaulting victims during break-and-enters in western QuebecThe Surete du Quebec says investigators arrested a man on Aug. 26 in connection with a series of break-ins and sexual offences in the Lac Simon sector.
-
Ontario reports more than 850 new COVID-19 cases, marking highest daily count in monthsOntario health officials are reporting more than 850 new COVID-19 cases, marking the highest case count in months.