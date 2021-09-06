Male seriously injured in Hamilton Mountain shooting: police

A male victim sustained serious injuries after he was shot on Hamilton Mountain early on Sunday morning.

Hamilton Police say they were called to Stone Church Road and Upper Ottawa Street at about 1 a.m. Sunday for reports of shots fired.

Emergency crews located a male victim suffering from one gunshot wound.

He was taken to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition.

Investigators say they believe the victim was targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to call Acting Det. Sgt. Hall at 905-546-3851 or Det. Const. Drummond at 905-546-8963.