Members of Regina Police Service (RPS) Major Crime Section are investigating a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) officer-involved shooting on Wednesday.

Around 5:50 p.m. police were called to a report of a domestic altercation involving a male armed with a weapon in an apartment in the 1100 block Ave. W North, according to a news release.

During the response to the incident shots were fired, injuring the male, SPS says. He is being treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

“In response to plans by the Saskatchewan Government to ensure greater independence in investigations involving police involved incidents, the SPS requested the investigation be led by the RPS,” the release said.

“The SPS has also requested the Province appoint an independent investigation observer to ensure transparency.”