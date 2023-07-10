Male shot with crossbow on Whyte Avenue
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Karyn Mulcahy
One person was taken to hospital last week after being shot with a crossbow.
The Edmonton Police Service says officers were called to Whyte Avenue and 97 Street on July 2, where they found an injured male.
The victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
No further details have been released.
