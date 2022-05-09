Male stabbed multiple times on York Region Transit bus
CP24 Web Content Writer
Chris Fox
A male was rushed to hospital via emergency run after being stabbed multiple times on a York Region Transit bus on Monday afternoon.
It happened while the bus was in the vicinity of Yonge Street and Royal Orchard Boulevard at around 1:15 p.m.
Police say that two suspects were initially seen hiding in a bus shelter following the stabbing and eventually fled the scene on foot.
At one point police did set up a perimeter to search for the suspects but ultimately called off the search.
The male victim remains in hospital where he is listed in serious condition, according to police.
