Male suffers life-altering injuries following tractor accident in Norfolk County

Norfolk County OPP say one person suffered life-altering injuries following an incident with a tractor.

Emergency crews were called to Windham Road 14 shortly before 2 p.m. Monday.

Police say a male was trying to hook up a snow plow to a tractor when he put the tractor in gear. He slipped off the machine and the tractor ran over him.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to a Hamilton facility.