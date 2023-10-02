Male suspect sought after elderly woman's Durham home robbed at knifepoint
Police are searching for a suspect after an elderly woman reportedly awoke on Monday morning to an armed man in her home who proceeded to steal her vehicle.
According to Durham Regional Police Service, officers responded to reports of a robbery in the area of Church and Osborne streets in Brock Township, Ont. at approximately 2:45 a.m.
Investigators allege the woman awoke to a male armed with a knife in her home. The suspect allegedly took “numerous items” from the home before stealing the woman’s vehicle, described as a 2006 teal or green Pontiac Torrent with the licence plate ‘CRPB 471.’
The woman did not sustain any injuries.
Police describe the suspect as a tall white man between 20 and 30 years old, with a small moustache. He was reportedly wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt and black pants at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact D/Cst. Burns of the North Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 3754.
-
Ottawa doctors shocked to find their bios on the South Keys Health Centre website, despite never working thereTwo Ottawa doctors says they were shocked to see their bios on the South Keys Health Centre website, despite never working there or having any contact with the walk-in clinic.
-
Canada falling behind in clean agriculture investments: reportA new report published by RBC shows Canada’s agricultural producers aren’t getting the same support in embracing climate-smart agriculture as in other top food producing countries.
-
17-year-old Moncton boy dies following single-vehicle crashThe New Brunswick RCMP continue to investigate a single-vehicle crash that killed a 17-year-old Moncton boy early Friday morning.
-
Record-breaking heat in Kitchener-WaterlooKitchener-Waterloo saw a second day of record-breaking heat Tuesday with the temperature reaching 28 C.
-
Retirement homes seeking volunteers to serve as companions for residentsFor some seniors living in retirement homes, their only companion — outside of staff — can be volunteers who visit them one or two hours a day.
-
Windsor police investigator testifies in London, Ont. truck attack trialAt the Nathaniel Veltman trial on Tuesday, Sgt. Liyu Guan of the Windsor Police Service took the stand. Guan is a digital forensic examiner who was asked to look at five devices seized by the London Police Service from Veltman’s downtown apartment.
-
More than half of young Canadians say relationship status affected their mental health post-pandemicNationwide data from Angus Reid has found that 59 per cent of single Canadians say their mental health was affected by being single in the past or currently.
-
City councillors raise questions over proposed renovation plan for Budweiser GardensLondon City Coun. Sam Trosow had roughly 30 questions regarding the proposed $33.3 million Budweiser Gardens expansion and renovation.
-
More than $1M allegedly solicited from Ontario businesses in decade-long scam involving fake magazineA 58-year-old Oakville man accused of operating a fraudulent magazine for more than a decade allegedly solicited more than $1 million in just over a decade, often by placing cold calls to local businesses throughout Ontario.