Male taken to out-of-region hospital after reports of shooting in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police are investigating after reports of shots fired in Kitchener Saturday night.

Police say a male was taken to an out-of-region hospital with what they are calling “gunshot injuries” because of the incident. It’s unclear if his injuries are life-threatening.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Huber Street just after 9:30 p.m., and an increased police presence is expected in the area as they investigate.

Officials say they’re still looking for who is responsible.

“At this point we have no suspect information. It’s very early in the investigation. Whoever is responsible is outstanding and as soon as we have information that is necessary to ensure public safety, we’ll be sure to release that,” said WRPS Superintendent Eugene Fenton.

People are being asked to avoid the area as police continue their investigation.

This is a developing story. More information to come …