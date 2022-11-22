Male victim critically injured in double stabbing in Toronto's west end

A male victim is in critical condition in hospital following a double stabbing Monday night in Toronto’s west end.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. at an apartment building at 100 Lotherton Pathway, which is just west of Caledonia Road and south of Lawrence Avenue West.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, Toronto Police Service Duty Insp. Saleem Husain said paramedics located two victims at the scene.

The first person, who has been identified as a male, had a stab wound to the lower body and was rushed to a local trauma centre via emergency run. The victim’s injuries were initially listed as serious, but have now been upgraded to life-threatening, Husein said.

The second victim sustained stab wounds to the hand, but was treated at the scene.

One person is in police custody and no other suspects are outstanding.

This investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact Toronto police at 416-808-2222, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 415-2228477 (TIP) or www.222tips.com.