Male victim critically injured in double stabbing in Toronto's west end
A male victim is in critical condition in hospital following a double stabbing Monday night in Toronto’s west end.
The incident happened just before 9 p.m. at an apartment building at 100 Lotherton Pathway, which is just west of Caledonia Road and south of Lawrence Avenue West.
Speaking to reporters at the scene, Toronto Police Service Duty Insp. Saleem Husain said paramedics located two victims at the scene.
The first person, who has been identified as a male, had a stab wound to the lower body and was rushed to a local trauma centre via emergency run. The victim’s injuries were initially listed as serious, but have now been upgraded to life-threatening, Husein said.
The second victim sustained stab wounds to the hand, but was treated at the scene.
One person is in police custody and no other suspects are outstanding.
This investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Anyone with information should contact Toronto police at 416-808-2222, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 415-2228477 (TIP) or www.222tips.com.
-
Two injured in southeast Calgary collision; one person in life-threatening conditionA rollover crash involving two vehicles in Calgary’s southeast Tuesday evening sent two men to hospital – one in life-threatening condition.
-
Campbell River teacher disciplined for separating students by race during lessonA Campbell River teacher who separated her Grade 2 students by race to teach them a spontaneous lesson about segregation has had her teaching certificate suspended as punishment.
-
Manitoba doctors address RSV and influenza concerns in Manitoba during town hallAs Manitoba continues to deal with high numbers of RSV and influenza A, the province's top doctor and the head of pediatric medicine at HSC's Children's Hospital talked with Manitobans during a telephone town hall.
-
Police seek public assistance to solve series of sexual assaults in northwest CalgaryCalgary police are looking to the public for help in the hunt for a suspect in a recent string of sexual assaults in the city's northwest.
-
VPD officers made, shared video that 'ridiculed' sexual harassment investigations: OPCC reportMembers of the Vancouver Police Department created and shared "a video appearing to ridicule and minimize the severity of sexual harassment investigations ongoing within the VPD," according to a report from the province's police watchdog.
-
-
'Really screwed the pooch': Former premier upset with feds over Coutts blockade, texts with LeBlanc showDocuments released Tuesday by the public inquiry looking into the government's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act last winter include text messages between three federal cabinet ministers, including Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc.
-
Overflow ER opens at BC Children's Hospital as surgical patients plead for informationBC Children's Hospital is seeing a "surge storm" in young patients, prompting the facility to open an overflow unit for their emergency department.
-
Some Maritimers ride rough road to financial recovery following FionaNearly two months after post-tropical storm Fiona hit the Maritimes, some people are sill scrabbling to recover financially.