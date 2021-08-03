Man hospitalized after Kitchener shooting, suspects on the lam: WRPS

A 36-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Kitchener on Tuesday.

Waterloo regional police responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Spadina Road West and North Drive, just around the corner from St. Mary's General Hospital, just before 2 p.m.

A 36-year-old Kitchener resident was located at the scene with gunshot wounds. He was taken to an out-of-region hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said there are three suspects involved in the incident, who are all described as Black males wearing masks and black clothing.

"Investigators are still trying to determine the targeted nature of the incident," said Const. Andre Johnson. "It's quite concerning anytime we have firearms used in the commission in crimes, especially in the daytime."

Tuesday's incident marks the eighth shooting in Waterloo Region this year.

People who live in the Spadina Road West area say they feel nervous, adding it's generally a safe neighbourhood.

"The neighbours are also quite concerned, all of the residents are out watching carefully. There are kids, so there are some really concerned parents of course, but I think everybody would share the view that we feel quite safe here still and it's a great neighbourhood and we just keep watch for each other," said area resident Meaghan Eastwood.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or who has surveillance video is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

UPDATE:

A male victim has been transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



Suspects described as three Black males wearing masks and dressed in all black clothing.



The investigation is ongoing. More to follow. https://t.co/KsdfXvkXvU