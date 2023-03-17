Shelter in place order ends for Smoky Lake after report of male with a weapon

A shelter in place order for Smoky Lake has been lifted.

On Friday morning, police urged residents in the area of H. A. Kostash School in Smoky Lake to stay in their homes and go to their basements if possible after receiving a report of a male with a weapon in the area.

The school was also placed on lockdown. Police told parents not to go to the school.

Around 11 a.m. police advised the incident was not criminal in nature and the threat to the public was over.

They said no further information would be released.

Smoky Lake is about 115 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.