Males take personal property from youths playing basketball, police say

A group of males allegedly stole personal property from four youths who were playing basketball in Waterloo over the weekend.

Officers were called to the area of New Hampshire Street and Whitecap Avenue around 6:10 p.m. Sunday after reports of a robbery. Police said four youths were approached by a group of three males. There was a physical altercation and the suspects stole some property and later destroyed the items.

One of the youths suffered minor injuries in the incident, police said in a news release.

The three males are described as being in their late teens or early 20s. They left the area in a blue Ford F-150 pickup truck.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.