Malfunctioning ceiling fan origin of fire at north Edmonton group home

A malfunctioning electrical part in a ceiling fan was the source of a fire that caused $450,000 in damages to a north Edmonton group home.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) revealed on Tuesday the findings of its investigation into the Sept. 1 blaze at Catholic Social Services' St. Cecilia facility.

The residence also provided care for people with developmental disabilities.

When flames broke out on Sept. 1, the building and a neighbouring facility at 133 Avenue and 101 Street were evacuated. Three people from the neighbouring facility were taken to hospital as a precaution, officials said.

The damage totalled by EFRS consists of $250,000 to St. Cecilia's structure and $200,000 to contents.