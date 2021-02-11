The majority of systems at Saskatchewan Polytechnic have been restored following a cyber security incident that occurred on Oct. 30, 2020, after malware was launched from a malicious email attachment.

The attack affected most digital operations. It temporarily paused classes and caused issues with registration and applications processes.

In a press conference on Thursday, the school said an investigation done by a third party found no evidence to suggest any personal information was taken. It said the law enforcement file remains open.

Since the attack, the school has been moving forward with a phased approach to bring services back online. The services are being brought back in order of priority.

The school said remediation efforts are ongoing, but the majority of services are now running again. However, additional functionality for some services still needs to be improved.

“Services may not be offered in the same way they were prior to the incident as our website, online learning environments and email service were all impacted,” Cheryl Schmitz, the CFO and Vice President of Administration Services, said.

Schmitz said there have been changes made to online security for students and employees following the attack.

“This includes multi-factor authentication for online services, additional information about how to spot malicious emails and new anti-virus software for employee computers,” she said. “We cannot speculate about the intent of the cybersecurity incident, in face we may never know this.”

Saskatchewan Polytechnic said it does not predict graduation for any students will be affected by the incident. The school does not have an estimate on how much money this will cost the school, or when the remaining service issues will be resolved.