Mama bear looks on as northern Ont. police save her cub

Police in northwestern Ontario rescued a bear cub that was stuck in a trap line Friday.

Ontario Provincial Police in Schreiber received a call Thursday around 8:30 p.m. about a bear cub in distress that was trapped in a trap line on Worthington Road, east of Schreiber.

Trap lines are a line or series of traps usually designed to catch smaller animals used for their fur.

“Officers attended and manipulated the line to successfully free the bear,” police said in a social media post.

“Fortunately the cub was not hurt. While officers were rescuing it, its mom was standing close by watching.”

OPP Const. Matthew Foster said in an email that the momma bear wasn’t the least bit aggressive as the officers untangled the tiny bruin.

“The mother bear was 15-20 feet away, the officers tell me,” Foster said.

“Was not aggressive, just sat there and watched them.”

The social media post described her as “beary thankful.”

Foster said the trap lines are intended for animals such as foxes and rabbits.

“The officers contacted the MNR to verify they could cut the trap line, as the trapping of bear cubs is not allowed,” he said.

“The MNR advised them to either cut the line or put the bear down. The officers then cut the wire to free the bear.”

“Bears that enter your community are not necessarily a threat, but it is important to know who to call during a bear encounter,” the OPP said.

For non-emergencies, the province operates a toll-free Bear Wise reporting line (1-866-514-2327). The line is open 24/7 from April 1 to Nov. 30 to provide useful information and best practices.

If a bear is posing an immediate threat by exhibiting threatening or aggressive behavior, call 911 or your local police.