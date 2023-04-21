Mama moose and yearling on the loose in Airdrie
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Journalist
Melissa Gilligan
Airdrie RCMP are asking people to leave a mother moose and her baby alone after the pair were spotted in the Big Hills Springs neighbourhood on Friday morning.
Mounties say the mama moose was seen in the area of R. J. Hawkey Elementary School, while her yearling was near Bert Church High School.
Members of the public are advised to stay away from the area if possible to allow for the moose to move along.
"Fish and Wildlife are engaged," RCMP said in a news release.
