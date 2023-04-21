iHeartRadio

Mama moose and yearling on the loose in Airdrie


Airdrie RCMP sent out photos of a moose spotted in the Big Hills Springs area on Friday, April 21, 2023.

Airdrie RCMP are asking people to leave a mother moose and her baby alone after the pair were spotted in the Big Hills Springs neighbourhood on Friday morning.

Mounties say the mama moose was seen in the area of R. J. Hawkey Elementary School, while her yearling was near Bert Church High School.

Members of the public are advised to stay away from the area if possible to allow for the moose to move along.

"Fish and Wildlife are engaged," RCMP said in a news release.

12