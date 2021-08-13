Mama squirrel takes some 'me time' in northern Ont.

Looking a bit haggard after likely having her second litter of the year, a mama squirrel was found having a moment to herself on a northern Ontario fence.

Recently, a Greater Sudbury resident captured video of a squirrel with black fur that is showing signs of recently giving birth and attempting to soothe an itch by scooting along the wood.

"This is a lactating (i.e., nursing) adult female gray squirrel. Likely an animal that has had a second litter, since it's quite late in the summer," Jolanta Kowalski of the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry told CTV News in an email.

Mature female squirrels can have two litters in one year when there is abundant food, she said.

"Female squirrels typically give birth to litters of one to six young. Squirrels are born hairless and blind and stay with their mothers for up to two months. Maturity is reached around nine months, at which point adolescent squirrels leave their nests to find their own territories," Orkin Canada says. "In the wild, squirrels enjoy lifespans anywhere from five to 10 years."

The pest control company says there are 22 different types of squirrels in the country, six are tree species and 16 are ground-dwelling, with the Eastern Grey Squirrel being the most common. Despite their name, these animals can also have brown, black, or white fur.

Squirrel mothers can often take shelter in a human home to have their babies to keep them protected.

"If homeowners find baby squirrels in the attic, they probably haven’t been abandoned. More likely, the mother is out gathering food. After weaning, young begin venturing out with their mothers to find more natural shelters," Orkin Canada said. "This is an important consideration when attempting to block re-entry. If babies are trapped inside, not only will they die, but the mother will furiously try to rescue them and possibly causing structural damage."