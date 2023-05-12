Mammoth rally late to topple Roughnecks 8-7

The Colorado Mammoth staged a late comeback in Denver Thursday night, scoring twice in the last six minutes to defeat the Calgary Roughnecks 8-7 in the opening game of the NLL's West Conference Final.

Connor Robinson scored with around six minutes left in regulation to tie the score at seven after Roughneck Dan Taylor scored two in a row to turn a one-goal deficit into a one-goal Roughneck lead that was short-lived.

Josh Currier had three assists, Tanner Cook had two goals and one assist, and Zach Currier had goal, an assist and scooped 11 loose balls for the Roughnecks.

Christian del Bianco stopped 42 of 50 shots.

Check out all the best Sights & Sounds from our tight battle with the Mammoth last night



Dillon Ward stopped 36 of 43 shots for the Mammoth, on a night when the Denver Nuggets also won, eliminating the Phoenix Suns from the NBA playoffs.

Game 2 is back in Calgary at the Saddledome Saturday night at 7:30. Tickets are on sale now on the Roughnecks website or by calling Ticketmaster at 1-855-985-5000.