Mammoth rally late to topple Roughnecks 8-7
The Colorado Mammoth staged a late comeback in Denver Thursday night, scoring twice in the last six minutes to defeat the Calgary Roughnecks 8-7 in the opening game of the NLL's West Conference Final.
Connor Robinson scored with around six minutes left in regulation to tie the score at seven after Roughneck Dan Taylor scored two in a row to turn a one-goal deficit into a one-goal Roughneck lead that was short-lived.
Josh Currier had three assists, Tanner Cook had two goals and one assist, and Zach Currier had goal, an assist and scooped 11 loose balls for the Roughnecks.
Christian del Bianco stopped 42 of 50 shots.
Check out all the best Sights & Sounds from our tight battle with the Mammoth last night and don't forget to get your tickets to game 2 tomorrow night at the Rough House!
��️: https://t.co/kcilF2LIfQ#ComeForTheParty pic.twitter.com/LfuFJ3VmjF
Dillon Ward stopped 36 of 43 shots for the Mammoth, on a night when the Denver Nuggets also won, eliminating the Phoenix Suns from the NBA playoffs.
Game 2 is back in Calgary at the Saddledome Saturday night at 7:30. Tickets are on sale now on the Roughnecks website or by calling Ticketmaster at 1-855-985-5000.
-
Manitoba sport anglers want to see some changes to fishing regulations for tournamentsThe competitive fishing community in Manitoba has some concerns about new regulations that went into effect at the beginning of April and how they impact the sport.
-
Health warning issued for customers who recently ate at East Vancouver McDonald'sVancouver Coastal Health is warning patrons of an East Vancouver McDonald's that they may have been exposed to hepatitis A.
-
Stellantis working on 'contingency plans' as Windsor EV battery plant sits in limboStellantis may be pulling the plug on its plan to build a massive electric-vehicle battery plant in Windsor.
-
Vandalism to search and rescue boat could end up costing $30K, West Vancouver team saysA volunteer search and rescue team in West Vancouver is facing a significant repair bill after someone spray-painted a graffiti tag on one of their boats last week.
-
Regina woman who called 911 after mom cut Wi-Fi says police tweet doesn't tell whole storyA 23-year-old Regina woman who called 911 after her mother cut off their home’s Wi-Fi connection, said a tweet from a local police officer who responded to the call does not tell the whole story.
-
London, Ont. police investigate reported stabbingFirst responders were called to the area of Wharncliffe Road and Mount Pleasant Avenue after a report of a possible stabbing late Friday afternoon.
-
Aiden Fink of Brooks named top CJHL forwardThe Brooks Bandits got more good news Friday when Aiden Fink was named the top forward in the Canadian Junior Hockey League.
-
London’s first five homeless hubs should be outside core area: city councillorWill neighbourhoods across the city welcome service hubs for homeless Londoners, or will they be centralized in the core business districts?
-
Dartmouth fair stabbing leaves man with life-threatening injuries: HRPHalifax Regional Police is investigating a stabbing that took place Friday evening in Dartmouth, N.S.