Man, 18, and three youths charged with attempted murder in Eskasoni stabbing

Four people are facing attempted murder charges in connection with a stabbing that left a 19-year-old Eskasoni, N.S., man with life-threatening injuries.

Just after 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, the RCMP responded to a report of a stabbing on Shore Road in Eskasoni.

Police say the 19-year-old victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening stab wounds.

The RCMP arrested four people throughout the day and they were all held in custody overnight.

The RCMP says 18-year-old Andon Francis of Eskasoni and three male youths have all been charged with attempted murder. All four are set to appear in Sydney provincial court Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing as various RCMP units, including Major Crime, work on the case.

The RCMP is asking anyone with information to call the Eskasoni detachment at 902-379-2822 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.