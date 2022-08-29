Man, 18, charged after allegedly harassing, sexually assaulting women in Bedford

An 18-year-old man is facing 13 charges after he allegedly harassed and sexually assaulted women in nine incidents in the Bedford, N.S., area this month.

Halifax Regional Police allege the incidents happened between Aug. 9 and Aug. 26 in the area of the Kearney Lake Dam Trail, Broad Street and a trail in the area of the 0 to 100 block of Amesbury Gate.

In each case, police say a man approached a woman he didn’t know and touched her in a sexual manner or harassed her.

Last week, police said they were looking for a suspect after three women reported being sexually assaulted in separate incidents in Bedford Thursday evening.

Mohammad Jamal Shned Al-Dulaimi, 18, is facing seven counts of criminal harassment and six counts of sexual assault.

He was set to appear in Halifax provincial court Monday.