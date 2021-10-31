iHeartRadio

Man, 18, charged with impaired in Barrie collision

image.jpg

One man faces impaired driving charges after a collision in Barrie overnight Sunday.

According to Barrie police, the single-vehicle crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. on Hurst Drive.

Police say paramedics took the 18-year-old male driver to the hospital, although the severity of his injuries is not known.

12