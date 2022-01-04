Man, 18, dies after crash in Langford, B.C.

Dual investigations by the West Shore RCMP and BC Coroners Service are underway following a fatal crash in Langford, B.C.

Police say the crash occurred around 6 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Sooke Road and Humpback Road.

Mounties say initial evidences suggests that a Honda Civic was travelling westbound on Sooke Road when it lost control and veered into the oncome lane, where it crashed into a Ford Escape that was travelling eastbound.

One of the drivers, an 18-year-old man, died of injuries sustained in the crash, police say, despite bystanders attempting to perform first aid.

"The weather conditions were very challenging for motorists throughout the region at that time," said Const. Alex Bérubé of the West Shore RCMP in a release Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, those weather conditions inevitably contributed to this collision."

Police across Vancouver Island are reminding drivers and pedestrians to be cautious as snowy and icy conditions continue this week.

West Shore RCMP say the investigation is ongoing, and no further information will be released at this time.