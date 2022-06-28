Man, 19, and three minors face charges after stabbing in Georgian Bluffs

A young man and three minors face serious charges following reports of a stabbing in Georgian Bluffs on Friday evening.

Grey Bruce provincial police say crews were called to Grey Road 1 and found an individual with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the accused individuals left the scene before officers arrived but were quickly apprehended.

A 19-year-old man from South Bruce Peninsula is charged with a series of offences, including aggravated assault, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Officers also charged him with mischief over $5,000, failing to stop after an accident, dangerous operation, two counts of flight from a peace officer, theft of a motor vehicle over $5,000, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The other individuals, a 15-year-old boy from South Bruce Peninsula and two girls, ages 14 and 15, from Owen Sound, are each charged with theft of a motor vehicle and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Police urge anyone with information about this incident to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477.