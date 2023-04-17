Man, 19, charged after early morning stabbing outside Dartmouth hotel

A 19-year-old man has been charged after a stabbing outside a Dartmouth, N.S., hotel over the weekend.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a stabbing in the parking lot of the Best Western on Spectacle Lake Drive just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

Police said officers found a 43-year-old man at the scene with stab wounds.

The victim was taken to hospital with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police now say a suspect was arrested in the area a short time later.

Kyle Colp, 19, is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Monday.

He will face charges of: