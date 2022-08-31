Man, 19, charged after people threatened with replica handgun: Halifax police

A 19-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened and robbed two groups of people with a replica handgun in Halifax Monday night.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a weapons complaint around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Spring Garden Road and Queen Street.

Police say a man approached two men who were not known to him and threatened them with what they thought was a handgun.

The two men then fled the area.

The suspect was arrested and police say they seized a replica firearm.

Police say they later learned of a similar incident that happened around 9:20 p.m. in the area of Spring Garden Road and Brunswick Street.

During that incident, the suspect allegedly showed the replica handgun to two other men who were not known to him. He also demanded money.

There were no injuries reported during either incident, according to police.

Kenneth Dawson Ashford was scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court Tuesday to face charges of: