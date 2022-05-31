Man, 19, charged with attempted murder after woman stabbed in Yarmouth
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Producer
Andrea Jerrett
A 19-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after he allegedly choked and stabbed a woman in Yarmouth, N.S.
The RCMP responded to a report of a stabbing at an apartment on Main Street around 1:35 a.m., Monday.
The 38-year-old female victim was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
The man was arrested at the scene and taken to the Yarmouth Rural RCMP detachment, where he was held in cells.
Police say the man and woman know each other.
William Wolf McChesney of Yarmouth has been charged with the following:
- attempted murder
- assault with a weapon
- assault while choking
- overcoming resistance to the commission of an offence
- uttering threats
McChesney appeared in Yarmouth provincial court on Monday and was remanded into custody. He is due to return to court on Tuesday.
-
1 dead in collision between school bus and motorcycleA man died Tuesday when a motorcycle collided with a school bus.
-
Province warns of lesser-known ways invasive species can arrive in Sask.Maintaining Saskatchewan’s natural beauty is a year-long effort and it takes everyone to prevent invasive species, the province says.
-
'Slippery slope': Alberta's Kenney questions federal-B.C. drug decriminalization planAlberta Premier Jason Kenney says he has concerns about the federal government’s decision to decriminalize possession of small amounts of illegal drugs in British Columbia.
-
Driver, pedestrian taken to hospital after crash in downtown CalgaryA driver and a pedestrian were taken to hospital suffering serious injuries Tuesday afternoon after a single-vehicle crash in downtown Calgary.
-
15 new COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London TuesdayThe Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting 15 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, but no additional deaths.
-
Barrie celebrates the Queen's 70-year reignThe Barrie British Club hosted an event Tuesday to honour Queen Elizabeth's 70-year reign, making her the first British monarch ever to reach the milestone.
-
The Wellington Street debate: Should vehicles be allowed to drive by Parliament Hill?The future of a prominent stretch of road in front of Parliament Hill is being debated. Wellington Street remains closed since the convoy and some, including one city councillor, would like it to stay that way, while others argue it’s another blow to local businesses.
-
Learning disrupted by war: University of Waterloo welcomes 34 Ukrainian students to continue studiesAs the war in Ukraine rages on, the University of Waterloo has found a way to welcome a group of students who have had their studies disrupted.
-
Where would you put Saskatoon's new downtown arena? We asked 2 experts for their picks.Haizhen Mou says the City of Saskatoon should consider what attracts people to an area when picking a site for a new downtown arena and convention centre.