Man, 19, charged with firearm offences after trying to steal from cars: Halifax police

A man has been charged with firearm offences after police say he and two other men tried to steal from cars in a Dartmouth, N.S., neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Halifax Regional Police says they received a report around 1:15 a.m. of three men trying to open car doors parked in driveways in the area of The Horseshoe, a cul-de-sac in Dartmouth.

Officers arrested three men in the area who they say matched the description of the suspects.

One of the men was in possession of a loaded firearm, according to police.

Wyatt Joseph Ross, 19, was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Monday.

He faced charges of:

unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm

unsafe storage of a firearm

careless use of a firearm

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

carrying a concealed weapon

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized

possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition

The other two men were released at the scene and were not charged.

Police seized “a quantity” of property that they believe was stolen.

Police are encouraging people to file a police report if they think they had property stolen from their vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incidents, or with video from the area, is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.