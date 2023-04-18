Man, 19, charged with sexual assault and assault with a weapon: N.B. RCMP

A Tracadie, N.B., man is facing a number of charges including sexual assault and assault with a weapon.

Tracadie RCMP responded to a report of sexual assault at a residence on Principale Street in Tracadie-Sheila around 9:10 p.m. Sunday.

According to police, the 19-year-old man barricaded himself in the residence along with three other people and refused to surrender to police.

However, the RCMP says the incident didn’t meet the criteria for an Alert Ready message.

Around 1:45 a.m., the man came out of the home and surrendered to police. He was arrested at the scene, along with two other people who were both later released pending future court dates.

Police say they executed a search warrant at the home and seized electronic devices, a knife, and a replica firearm.

Ricky Breau-Roy appeared in Bathurst provincial court Monday and was charged with:

two counts of sexual assault with a weapon

assault with a weapon

forcible confinement

assault

uttering threats

failure to comply with a release order

failure to comply with a police undertaking

He is scheduled to return to court on April 20 for a bail hearing.

The investigation is ongoing.