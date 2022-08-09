Man, 19, dead after drowning in Antigonish County lake

A 19-year-old man is dead after he drowned in a lake in Nova Scotia’s Antigonish County.

The RCMP said emergency crews responded to reports that a man had gone underwater in Lochaber Lake -- located about 25 kilometres south of Antigonish, N.S. -- just after 4 p.m. Monday.

The RCMP told CTV News two men were either coming back from kayaking, or were preparing to kayak, when one of them fell into the lake, went under the dock and failed to resurface.

Underwater dive teams recovered the man’s body around 11 p.m.

His identity has not been released.

The second man, a 27-year-old, was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.