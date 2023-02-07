Man, 19, faces impaired driving charge after hitting tree in Saint John: police

A 19-year-old man has been arrested for impaired driving after a crash in Saint John, N.B., Sunday morning.

The Saint John Police Force and emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash in Queen Square West just before 11:30 a.m.

Police say a caller saw a vehicle driving through the area before colliding with a tree.

The 19-year-old driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and later released.

Police say he was arrested and later released from custody.

He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date to face a charge of impaired driving.

Investigators are asking for witnesses, or anyone in the area with dash-cam or video surveillance of the incident, to call them at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.