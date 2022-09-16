Man, 19, facing weapons charge in relation to Dartmouth road rage incident: RCMP
A 19-year-old man is facing a weapon charge in relation to a road rage incident involving a handgun that occurred in Dartmouth on Wednesday.
At about 5:30 p.m., members of the Halifax District RCMP responded to a report of a road rage incident involving a handgun on Main Street.
Police say two men who were travelling in the same direction had gotten in a heated argument, which escalated to one of the men brandishing a handgun.
According to police, officers found and located a 19-year-old man from Mineville, N.S., at a home on Foxwood Crescent.
The man, who has not been named, was released on conditions. Police say he is facing a charge of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Oct. 11.
Police say the investigation is continuing.
