Man, 19, in hospital with life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Eskasoni, N.S.
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Alex MacIsaac
Police in Eskasoni, N.S., are investigating a stabbing that sent a man to hospital early Tuesday morning.
Just after 4:30 a.m., the RCMP responded to a report of a stabbing on Shore Road in the community.
Police say a 19-year-old man suffered stab wounds and was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The RCMP says arrests have been made, but has not said how many people have been arrested.
Police say the stabbing wasn’t a random incident and there is no danger to the public.
Officers have sealed off the area where the stabbing happened while investigators from various RCMP units work on the scene.
The RCMP is asking anyone with information to call the Eskasoni detachment at 902-379-2822, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
