Man, 19, killed in Lower Ohio, N.S., truck crash

The RCMP says 19-year-old man has died after crashing a truck in Lower Ohio, N.S., early Thursday morning.

Shelburne RCMP, fire and EHS responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 203 just before 1:30 a.m.

Police say a pickup truck was travelling on the highway before it overturned and ended up on its side.

The driver, a 19-year-old Lower Ohio man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway 203 was closed for several hours while a collision reconstructionist attended the scene. It has since reopened.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.