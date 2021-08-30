Man, 19, shot in Greenboro

Ottawa police are looking for witnesses to a shooting in the Greenboro area Sunday night.

Police were called to Lorry Greenberg Drive near Zaidan Drive at around 9:50 p.m. on reports of gunshots. A 19-year-old man was found nearby with serious injuries.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police are now asking witnesses to contact them. Investigators are also looking for any dashcam or surveillance footage that may be of use.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.