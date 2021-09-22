Man, 20, charged after Dartmouth assault

Police have charged a 20-year-old man in relation to an assault that occurred in Dartmouth, N.S. on Tuesday night.

Halifax Regional Police says at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Sept. 21, officers responded to a disturbance involving a group of people in the 100-block of Highfield Park Drive.

Upon arrival, police say officers observed a man punch another man, causing the victim to fall to the ground. The suspect continued to threaten the victim as he was placed under arrest.

The victim was taken to hospital with what police believe to be non-life-threatening injuries.

A 20-year-old man is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date to face charges of assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death and breach of probation.