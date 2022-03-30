Man, 20, charged with stunting after Halifax police clock vehicle at 155 km/h

A 20-year-old man has been charged with stunting after police say he was caught driving 55 kilometres over the posted speed limit in Halifax.

A Halifax Regional Police officer witnessed a car travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 102 near Larry Uteck Boulevard around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the officer clocked the vehicle's speed at 155 km/h in a 100-km/h zone.

The man was ticketed for stunting – a charge that is automatically laid in Nova Scotia when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

He was also issued a ticket for passing on the right.

The man was suspended from driving for seven days and the vehicle was seized and impounded.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.