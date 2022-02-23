Man, 20, killed in single-vehicle crash in New Brunswick

A 20-year-old man has died after his vehicle left the road in Portage, N.B., early Wednesday morning.

The RCMP and local emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle crash on Highway 15 around 1:15 a.m.

Police believe the driver lost control of the vehicle, which then left the road, crashed into the ditch and rolled over.

The man, who was from Petit-Cap, N.B., died at the scene. He was the only person inside the vehicle at the time.

Police say the cause of the crash is under investigation, but they believe poor weather and road conditions were likely factors.