Man, 21, charged in alleged sexual assault at Halifax department store

A 21-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly posed as a loss prevention officer and sexually assaulted a woman at a Halifax Walmart earlier this year.

Halifax Regional Police say they received a report on July 15 about a sexual assault at the Walmart located at 6990 Mumford Road on July 13.

Police allege an employee, who was not working at the time, identified himself as a loss prevention officer and touched a woman he didn’t know in a sexual manner.

Smit Vasantbhai Lanagariya is facing one count of sexual assault. He is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date.