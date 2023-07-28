Man, 21, charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Linden, N.S.

A 21-year-old man from Nova Scotia’s Cumberland County is facing an attempted murder charge after a Thursday afternoon stabbing.

Cumberland County District RCMP responded to a report of a stabbing at a home on Highway 6 in Linden, N.S., around 2:35 p.m.

Police say a 21-year-old man had stabbed a 27-year-old man in the shoulder before leaving the home.

The man was found on the back deck of the home and was arrested.

Police say the victim suffered serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The suspect was taken to the Amherst RCMP detachment and where he was held in custody overnight.

Lance Joseph Cameron Linden has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He is scheduled to appear in Amherst provincial court Friday.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

For the latest Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.