A 21-year-old man from a community near Pembroke has been charged in connection with a number of incidents in which debris was scattered across Highway 17.

The Bonnechere Valley Township man is facing multiple mischief endangering life charges, Upper Ottawa Valley Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Friday.

Police said there have been a number of recent incidents involving debris being placed on Highway 17 between Pembroke and Renfrew. The suspect was arrested Feb. 25.

He was initially charged with two counts of mischief endangering life, theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000. Police laid three more mischief charges on Friday.

The accused will be held for a bail hearing today at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke.

The investigation is continuing and anyone with information regarding these incidents who has not yet spoken to police is asked to contact the crime unit of the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 1-613-732-3332 or Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.valleytips.ca.