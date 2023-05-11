Man, 21, facing attempted murder charge after Dartmouth shooting
A 21-year-old man is facing several charges, including attempted murder, following a shooting in Dartmouth, N.S., Tuesday afternoon.
Halifax Regional Police responded to the shooting at an apartment building on Primrose Street around 3:45 p.m.
Officers in tactical gear were pictured in the area and police were on scene until about 9 p.m.
At the time, police said one person was taken to hospital for treatment.
In a news release Thursday afternoon, police said the victim was a 34-year-old woman who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
They also said officers stopped a vehicle in Dartmouth around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday and arrested the suspect.
Gregory Kaelin Everest was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Thursday.
He’s facing the following charges:
- attempted murder
- discharging a firearm endangering life
- careless use of a firearm
- carrying a concealed weapon
- possession of a prohibited firearm
- possession of a firearm without a license
- unauthorized possession of a firearm
- possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace
- storing a firearm contrary to the regulations
- possession of a firearm obtained by crime
